Scorsese understands that Tarantino wants to retire at just over 60 years old, although he doesn’t even consider it at 80.

Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino are two of the greatest exponents when it comes to film directors. The first has directed masterpieces such as Taxi Driver or The Wolf of Wall Street, while the second has essential gems such as Pulp Fiction or Damn bastards.

At 80 years old, Martin Scorsese is about to release The Moon Killers, and he is already thinking about what his next project will be, The Wager. However, two decades younger, Quentin Tarantino assures that The Movie Criticthe film he is currently working on, will be his last work as a director.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

It may seem strange that an inveterate cinephile like Quentin Tarantino would want to fold up the director’s chair so soon, but Martin Scorsese believes that, unlike him, the Pulp Fiction director has a heavier workload on each project he tackles.

Although Martin Scorsese has participated in the writing of some of his films, is generally limited to the strictest directorial work. Tarantino, on the other hand, writes each of his feature films.

Scorsese would like to have the writing talent of Quentin Tarantino

While promoting The Moon Killers in an interview with the Associated Press, Martin Scorsese has argued what he believes is why Quentin Tarantino wants to stop directing films so soon.

“He’s a writer, it’s a different thing. I come up with stories, but I’m drawn to other people’s stories. It’s a different process. I respect writers and I wish I could do what they do. I wish I could walk into a room and create these novels, not movies, novels.

I’m still curious about everything and if I’m curious about something, I think I’ll find a way to do it. My curiosity is still there. “I couldn’t speak for Quentin Tarantino or others who are capable of creating this work in their world.”

For now, Quentin Tarantino continues working on what will be, unless he changes his mind, his last film as a director, while Martin Scorsese affirms that he will continue in the gap until they have to drag him on the ground.