Since the winter, Jorge Martin had been pointed out as the one who could best adapt to the MotoGP Sprint format. However, probably no one would have expected that he would be able to dominate in the short races on Saturdays as he is doing after the summer break.

In fact, what arrived today in Thailand was the fifth consecutive victory for the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer, practically leading from start to finish. A heavy success, which allowed him to reduce the deficit from 27 to 18 points compared to world leader Pecco Bagnaia, who instead experienced a complicated afternoon and was unable to do better than seventh place.

Rightly, therefore, he enjoys the victory and presented himself smiling to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP: “It was a beautiful day, which started with the track record. Winning the Sprint was not at all easy, because halfway through the race I I started to struggle with rear grip, even though I had managed it at the beginning. But I was already expecting it a bit”, said “Martinator”.

Wanting to find a small flaw, this time his start from pole wasn’t perfect, but at the first corner he reacted great, immediately moving back in front of Luca Marini who had started better, because for him it was too important to turn at the first corner in front of everyone.

“Fortunately, Luca was calm at the first corner. If he had tried to stay in front, maybe we would have risked a crash, but I was aggressive because I wanted that position. I know that in the first two laps I can make the difference, so it was important to be first. Otherwise it would have been much more difficult to win today.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

When he was then asked if the medium tyre, the one used today on the rear, could also be a solution for tomorrow’s race, the Madrilenian didn’t seem too convinced, because the drop in distance was quite significant.

“You always use the Sprint a little to understand tire management for the long race. I saved it a little at the beginning of the race, but at the end I really reached the limit. The problem here is that with this carcass It’s hard, the rear starts to push on the straight and you struggle to keep the bike straight. We’ll see tomorrow if we can manage the power a little better, but I think it will be difficult to race with the average.”

The work done in the last free practice session this morning allowed him to find that feeling with which he dominated today, even if tomorrow he expects a more complicated race, precisely because tire management will be fundamental.

“At the start of FP2 I made a change to understand some things, but I didn’t like it and I went back to my bike. With the same tires I managed to set an excellent time and this made me regain my confidence. I’m optimistic about tomorrow, but I think there are a lot of riders who will be strong tomorrow, so it will be a good fight.”

When he was then asked about the duel with Bagnaia on DAZN’s microphones, he concluded: “It’s a good time to start knowing how many risks to take. Today I had to take advantage of Pecco’s seventh position to recover points, and I had to win. But let’s not get carried away obsess over him”

