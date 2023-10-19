Forget Mandalika or, perhaps, remember it well to try not to repeat the same mistake. Jorge Martin is ready to face the Australian Grand Prix which will be held as always at Phillip Island, one of the favorite tracks for most riders.

Preferences aside, for Martin the objective will not be to enjoy the weekend, but to restart the comeback which, at the end of the Sprint in Indonesia, had put him in the lead of the World Championship.

During the press conference dedicated to the riders held this morning, the Spaniard from the Pramac Ducati team admitted that he struggled to put aside the thoughts linked to the mistake that led him to fall at Mandalika.

“It wasn’t easy,” Martin began. “That evening my head was full of thoughts, but I’m very happy to be already on the track to put what happened behind me and be able to recover and focus on the weekend. That’s what we’re here for.”

Photo by: Dorna

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

“This track is beautiful. There is also little to change on the bike because we have been very competitive for several weekends now. We are almost always fighting for the victory and we simply have to continue to do this.”

“It’s a particular track. I set the record and was very fast last year, but it’s always difficult to finish it without problems. I had problems in braking last year and we’ll see if things will be different this year.”

Martin also spoke about how he will face the Phillip Island weekend from a mental point of view. It won’t take more attention, but a less tense approach than he had last week to avoid mistakes.

“I’m always confident in all areas, I’m ready and strong. I have to relax and believe in my performances. Maybe not as much as in Indonesia, because then I ended up crashing. But before the crash we all saw what I could do. I have to just calm down and finish the race.”

“Over the last few weekends we haven’t done badly, as the score for the last few weekends says. So I think we will have the opportunity to get back to recovering points from Bagnaia and I hope to have the opportunity to fight for the title until Valencia”, concluded Martin.

