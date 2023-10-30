In one of the most competitive and spectacular races of the season, uncertainty about the winner was very high right up to the checkered flag. Yet, in Buriram Jorge Martin once again found a great spark, managing to prevail right at the finish line after a tough battle with Brad Binder and Pecco Bagnaia. The Pramac team rider also won the Thai Grand Prix after winning the Sprint yesterday and thus moved closer to the leader in the championship, closing the gap to -13 points.

At the head of the first corner, Martin no longer wanted to leave the lead, but had to deal with a very aggressive Brad Binder, who was attacking him for the entire race, then launching the attack and also allowing Bagnaia to rejoin in the fight. This lasted until the end of the race and it really looked like all three brawling drivers might have the opportunity to win at Buriram.

“I think that today this race was won by whoever wanted it the most,” said Martin speaking to Sky Sport after the race. “I think all three of us were the same in terms of pace, we had the same chance of winning. Sure, starting first I managed the tire very well for the last lap but still Brad was a little stronger than us. Even though he was very strong when braking, I managed to close. The truth is that you didn’t expect it, but today I wanted this victory and we achieved it!”.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

On a complicated and demanding track like Buriram, it was more important than usual to manage the tires and this time Martin made no mistake. Choice compliant with that of its rivals and intelligence in knowing how to dose the power. Here is one of the secrets to triumph, but the Spaniard seems to have found the right way to become even more unbeatable: “Today I didn’t do much braking at the death, but when Brad overtook me, I was able to brake more and cross over. I don’t think I’ve ever done this.”

“I found a stopping point where when they wanted to pass me they went long and I think this is a very strong weapon for the future. I found a confidence with the bike that is incredible, we made a very small change from yesterday to today which helped me stop the bike better. I’m very happy, because I didn’t expect it today,” she continues. Of course, managing the tires is never easy and even the Pramac standard bearer ran into a warning for the pressure being lower than the minimum allowed.

One of the most incredible moments of the race was the overtaking attempt by Bagnaia, who with a maneuver on the outside tried to free himself from both Binder and Martin, but had to follow. According to the reigning champion, the two in front of him braked first, but the Pramac rider has a different opinion: “For me we braked normally. I saw the video but I think he had the trail of both. By braking at the same point, he arrived much faster. So he was a little stronger”.

“When I saw it on the outside I said ‘it can’t be!’. But when they overtake you on the outside you just have to let go of the brake. Then it was the penultimate lap, I couldn’t leave that position! Then I think that thanks to that I had a clean track for the last lap, in which I did a time attack without tyres. I hit the brakes to death!”, says Martin.

Today’s victory was earned by Martin, who had two really tough opponents, first of all Binder: “Today Brad was going away, but the moment he moved a little coming out of Turn 1 I said ‘I’m going now. at 3, I arrive. I took the slipstream and braked very late to overtake him and I think that was where he had the energy to push. At that moment I had less than all three of them, but I managed to turn the omelette over and I won!

Read also: