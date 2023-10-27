The title fight between Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia is a roller coaster ride that this weekend stops at the Buriram circuit. After recovering 73 points from the Piedmontese from Saturday at Montmelo to Saturday at Indonesia, the reigning champion returned to repay with the same coin, scoring 37 points more than him in just one week, due to two big errors by Martin . In Mandalika he crashed while leading the race and in Australia he made the wrong choice of rear tyre.

While waiting for the situation to stabilise, the rider repeats several times that he feels he is the strongest on the grid, an impression confirmed by the stopwatch: this Friday in Thailand the Pramac rider was once again at the top of the timesheets, before crashing ground a couple of minutes before the end of the afternoon practice. Considering recent experiences, in particular the crash in Indonesia, one might think that this new accident could influence the Spaniard’s mentality, but it is a hypothesis that he completely rejects.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

“I’m a rider, I fall a thousand times and nothing happens. I can’t give that much importance to this,” Martin said, referring to his thirteenth crash this season. “It was a strange fall, because I was already releasing the brakes, I braked earlier than on the previous lap and I was going slower. What is clear is that tomorrow I will not brake at that point”, added the Spaniard, who has recently combined stellar performances, such as the victories in India and Japan, with painful crashes, such as those of the last two Grands Prix.

Speed, however, is not lacking for the most explosive driver of the moment: “Here I am a little less superior than in the last two races. In terms of pace, I was fourth on used tyres, while the others were on new tyres. So I have a advantage, this is clear”, argued Martin, who warned that he will not decide on Sunday which tire to use until he knows which option Bagnaia will choose: “The choice of tires is complicated on Sunday. The two options would be logical, but we have to see what the others”, concluded Martinator.

