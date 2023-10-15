We were waiting for the champion’s reaction from Pecco Bagnaia and it arrived in the Mandalika, in a weekend that almost seemed like it could have been a Caporetto for his season. After a Saturday to forget, the Ducati rider treated himself to a dream Sunday, recovering from 13th place on the grid to take his sixth victory of the season, the 17th of his career in MotoGP, which also brings him back to the top of the world ranking.

And just as if there was almost a transfer of trend, Pecco’s return to success arrives on the Sunday in which his rival Jorge Martin made mistakes again after an almost perfect period. The Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer seemed very keen on yet another success, but he wanted to overdo it and on lap 13 he ended up with wheels in the air at turn 11 when he was in the lead with a margin of almost three seconds over his pursuers. Even if perhaps he was continuing to push given that he had chosen the soft tire on the front, it was a serious mistake, which could leave some thoughts on a mental level.

But this must not take anything away from the proud reaction of the reigning world champion, who showed off a truly furious start, because from the fourth row he was able to move into third position in the space of just three laps, with a series of overtaking really gritty, above all the one on the outside on Aleix Espargaro at turn 12.

When Martin then crashed, Bagnaia found himself second, about a second behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales. At that point, however, the opportunity was too good not to try and in fact in the space of a few laps he found himself in the exhaust of the Spanish rider’s RS-GP, which gave the sensation of starting to suffer from tire wear.

With eight laps to go he then found the gap to slip into turn 10 and take the lead. For a couple of laps he even gave the sensation of being able to escape, but then Vinales changed pace again, also pressured by Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, now back in “El Diablo” mode.

The Frenchman began to pressure the Roses rider to the point that with one lap to go they even caught Bagnaia. Taking advantage of the battle between the two behind him, however, Pecco managed to manage things well until the checkered flag, taking home a huge success, which he had missed since the Austrian GP, ​​and which is worth the counter-overtaking and the + 18 on Martin.

Behind him, Vinales also gritted his teeth and in the end managed to contain Quartararo, even though today was probably the best race of the season for both of them. Indeed, for the Yamaha rider it is practically certain, given that he finished just four tenths behind the winner. Moreover, a track like Mandalika, which practically has no restarts from a standing start, highlights the M1’s shortcomings less.

At the foot of the podium there is a Fabio Di Giannantonio who gave himself an amazing race, celebrated with an emotional cry in parc fermé (best among the Independents). It’s a real shame, however, that the Roman rider has only made this big leap in quality now that he has lost his place at Gresini Racing for 2024. Because if this is it, he would deserve a place in MotoGP.

Maybe it won’t be as celebrated as the podium in yesterday’s Sprint, but Marco Bezzecchi also deserves applause, because he managed to finish the long race in fifth place just 7 days after the operation on his right collarbone. When it became known about his injury at the Ranch last Saturday, no one probably would have bet on the possibility that the Mooney VR46 rider could return from Indonesia with so many points in his pocket.

Following are the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, with the South African having really done all sorts of things, getting two long lap penalties for first having screwed poleman Luca Marini and then Miguel Oliveira. In eighth position we find Enea Bastianini, who made a mistake in the very early stages and served the long lap penalty relating to the accident at the start of Barcelona, ​​but in the final part of the race he was among the fastest on the track. And this is perhaps the most important signal for him.

The best of the Hondas is that of the convalescent Alex Rins, ninth upon his return after the very long stop which began with the fracture of the tibia and fibula suffered in the Mugello Sprint. It must be said, however, that the two official RC213Vs of Marc Marquez and Joan Mir both ended their race in the gravel of the escape routes. Aleix Espargaro, on the other hand, was only tenth and paid for an unfortunate choice in terms of tyres, starting with the soft tire on the rear in a race that we knew would be very hard on the tyres.