Jorge Martin’s breakaway in the first half of the Indonesian Grand Prix represented very well what the Prima Pramac Racing rider was also trying to undertake in the MotoGP world championship standings. His championship lead, however, lasted just over 24 hours, because on lap 13 he made a mistake at turn 11 when he had an advantage of almost 3″, throwing away what could have been his third victory on Sunday in the last four go out.

Unfortunately for him, Pecco Bagnaia’s champion reaction arrived today, because it was the reigning world champion who capitalized on his mistake, crowning a great comeback from 13th place on the grid with his sixth victory of the season. Mandalika, therefore, was a weekend of ups and downs for both, which ended up rewarding the Italian, who arrived on the island of Lombok with a 3-point margin over the Madrilenian and left with a +18.

“Martinator” today can do nothing but lick his wounds and admit his mistake: “I made an excellent start and then I tried to increase the gap. Then, when I saw that I had 2″8, I was really surprised and I said to myself: ‘ok, it’s time to keep calm’. At turn 10 I was a little wide and it felt like I had hit the dirt. So when I entered turn 11, I lost the front doing it like the previous lap. But these things happen.”

When later asked if he had lost concentration at that moment, he added: “No, because I was still pushing. There were still 14 laps to go, so I was still focused on being fast. I think I had an extraordinary race up until at that moment. I’m the fastest at the moment, so I have to keep calm: there are still 10 races to go, the road is very long.”

And he doesn’t even deny the choice of the soft tire on the front, because that wasn’t the cause of his accident: “Yes, I would definitely ride it again. I felt very good. The problem was the dirt I found at turn 10 , which made me fall.”

Despite the mistake, the Spaniard still considers himself the strongest at the moment, so he is convinced that his World Championship is not over today: “I’m happy with my speed and I can be fast on all tracks. I came from 14 races without mistakes , sooner or later it was inevitable that one would arrive. The most important thing is that I feel confident that I can fight for victory in the remaining races.”

Finally, he commented on the angry reaction of Bagnaia, winner today after his disappointing eighth place in yesterday’s Sprint: “I didn’t know that he was already third at that moment. I was just trying to do my race. I’m impressed by his comeback, but we know everyone that Pecco is always a little stronger on Sundays and has done an extraordinary job.”

