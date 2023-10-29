Jorge Martin got off to a great start again. The two errors at Mandalika and Phillip Island do not seem to have put strange worms in the head of the Prima Pramac Racing rider, who in Indonesia brought home his fifth consecutive victory in the Sprints, considering that the one in Australia was not held due to of bad weather.

The Madrilenian sent an important signal to Pecco Bagnaia, starting well from pole and dominating until the checkered flag, also taking advantage of the battle behind him to immediately take off. A heavy success, because the world championship leader however was unable to go beyond seventh place, therefore he saw a third of the advantage he had accumulated disappear, dropping from 27 to 18 points.

As mentioned, there was never a story about the victory, because Martin immediately managed to build a small margin and then arrived at the finish line with a margin of almost 1″ over his pursuers, which he managed admirably. Behind him instead the battle for second place was decidedly close between Brad Binder and Luca Marini.

At the beginning it was the Mooney VR46 rider who held second position, resisting blow for blow all the KTM rider’s attacks. In the second half of the race, however, the South African managed to find the right gap and then covered his back well until the end, finishing behind Martin and regaining a podium that he had been missing since the Motegi Sprint. However, for Marini it is the second consecutive podium in a Sprint and it is an important sign of rediscovered competitiveness.

At the foot of the podium there is an excellent Marc Marquez, who managed to go beyond even his expectations. The eight-time world champion expected a drop in distance for his Honda, but in reality it was on the last lap that he managed to get the better of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, taking advantage of an error by the rider. Granollers braking at turn 3 and then defending himself until the finish line.

Next we find the two who probably disappointed the most on this Saturday, namely Marco Bezzecchi and the aforementioned Bagnaia. Both were credited with taking a step to try to counter Martin, but they lost positions at the start and then were unable to react. At the last corner the world championship leader could have attempted an attack on his friend from the Mooney VR46, but evidently he didn’t want to risk too much to score just one more point.

Furthermore, his race was perhaps also influenced by a contact with Johann Zarco in the early stages, as well as by the bad start, as he said once he returned to the Red garage, but it is clear that tomorrow he will have to do more if he does not want to see the his advantage in the World Championship.

Closing out the points are the other two Ducatis of Alex Marquez and Zarco, while this Sprint was also a disappointment for Fabio Quartararo: yesterday he said he was optimistic for the feeling found with the stiffer carcass astride his Yamaha , but then didn’t get any further than 11th place.

After starting from the back, Enea Bastianini recovered to 13th place, still remaining far from the points. As well as Franco Morbidelli, 15th. However, Fabio Di Giannantonio retired, whose Ducati apparently suffered a gearbox or clutch problem.