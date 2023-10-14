For several weeks Jorge Martin’s mantra has always been the same: “I don’t feel the pressure, because I’m not the official rider who has to win the World Championship”. Words that helped him close the gap against Pecco Bagnaia in the last three races, but which were thought to be destined to remain just words now that the two are playing practically on equal terms.

Some signs of nervousness were seen in qualifying at Mandalika where, with Bagnaia eliminated in Q1, he had the chance to make an important breakthrough. On this occasion, however, the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer did something he hadn’t done for a long time: he made a mistake. He crashed, and so he finished sixth on the grid.

What arrived in the Sprint, however, was the reaction of a true champion, because he created an exciting comeback, achieving his fourth consecutive success in the short race on Saturday. A triumph which also allowed him to become world leader in the premier class for the first time in his career, overtaking Bagnaia by 7 points who was unable to do better than eighth place.

Even now that he is the one looking down on everyone, he has no intention of changing his mentality, at least according to what he said to Sky Sport MotoGP: “I’m happy, but it couldn’t be otherwise. It’s a dream to be the leader in MotoGP, but my mentality remains the same, because it is what led me to be here. Attacking and taking risks, also because in the end the pressure is not on me, because I am not in a factory team, like I’ve been saying for a few races now. My mentality remains the same, so we hope to continue having fun in the next races and to further increase the advantage.”

The Madrilenian admitted having made a mistake that he should have avoided in qualifying, but also underlined the great reaction he was able to show off in the Sprint, with the hope perhaps of being able to concede an encore tomorrow in the long race.

“In qualifying I made a rookie mistake: I went too far on a track that you can’t use because it’s dirty. What’s more, I did it while I was returning to the garage and when I fell I lost the right tire for the front, which was the soft. Then I had to go back on track with another tire and I wasn’t able to be fast. Starting sixth wasn’t a disaster, but on this track it’s complicated. But I had to react and I think I had a good race. I’m happy with the overtaking and I enjoyed it, but in the end I was at the limit, because Marini impressed me by coming to catch me. Tomorrow will be very long, because today the conditions were already close to those in India (where he suffered from dehydration after the long race), so we hope to recover”, he explained.

His was an attacking race, even if Jorge explained that he had to be very careful with tire management. For example, Maverick Vinales started very well and seemed very much on his way to victory, but towards the end he suffered a decline which led him to finish fourth. And that’s exactly what the new World Championship leader wanted to avoid.

“In reality I managed it because, even if it’s a short race, with the soft you couldn’t get to the end by attacking from the start. We saw it with Vinales. It was a race that, starting a little behind, I could have been a little ahead of. difficulty, because the clean line here is very narrow, so it’s difficult to overtake. But little by little I managed to recover some positions and I’m really very happy. We hope to compete for it tomorrow too.”

Finally, he recounted the beautiful overtaking at turn 10 against Vinales, the decisive one for his success: “I decided right at that moment, because I was a little far away, but I did turn 8 and turn 9 very well. I was getting very close, so I told myself I had to try and I managed to get to the rope. As I was saying, it’s not an easy track for overtaking, because it only has one and a half meters of clean line and if you go outside you risk a lot , but today we did it.”

