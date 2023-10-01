Eighth success of the season and third perfect weekend in which victory was secured in both the sprint and the race. Jorge Martin is in an exceptional state of form, which can also be summarized by talking about the five successes in the last six races, an aspect that has allowed him to get ever closer to the top of the world championship standings, bringing himself just three points behind Francesco Bagnaia, second today .

In a race where everything happened, including bike changes, red flags and an early conclusion due to the heavy rain and the darkness that was falling on the track, the fundamental aspect was to bring home as many points as possible without crashing.

In fact, not seeing heavy rain coming yet, at the start of the race the riders had decided to focus on the slick, but after bends they realized that the transition to the wet tire was already ripe. A decision that always represents a gamble for the leader, especially because it is not known what the others will do and returning one lap later could lead to a significant waste of time. During interviews, Martin said that, not being sure what the right decision to make was, he chose to let Miller and Bagnaia pass, in order to observe their behavior and copy their race tactics.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was a beautiful day, even if it wasn’t before we left. Starting on slicks in a lot of rain and staying in front was really difficult, I thought I was going to crash. At the end of the lap I didn’t know what to do, so I let Jack and Pecco pass and, as soon as I saw that they stopped, I told myself that I had to stop too”, said the Spaniard, explaining his choice to return.

However, his effectiveness and his desire to win were seen precisely during the bike change phase with which he switched to wet tyres. When the pit lane was about to end, the Spaniard was not in the lead, but behind two other bikes: however, as soon as he was able to remove the speed limiter, Martin immediately went on the attack, finding a space to fit into , an aspect that allowed him to overtake several outgoing opponents and thus return to the lead of the race.

Leadership which, however, did not last long because an error following a block when braking caused him to slip to ninth position, behind Fabio Di Giannantonio, thus having to build another comeback. From that moment on, lap after lap Martin showed a confidence and pace that was difficult for the others to match, thus managing to overtake his rivals one by one. “After the flag-to-flag it went well for me, I managed to get back into the lead, but then I made a mistake and I slipped back. I had good grip, I had confidence and I managed to get back into first position.”

Although there was a moment in which Bagnaia actually seemed to be able to close the gap from the top, which was then widened also due to a small error by the Italian rider himself, on the other hand Martin believes there was still a small margin to be able to distance himself from the rival in the fight for the title: “I felt less fit, but when Pecco (Bagnaia) managed to close the gap to seven tenths, I pushed and managed to give him 3-4 tenths back and then I told myself that I had the margin to being able to stretch out and walk away, because you never know what could have happened. We’ll never know, but we were very close to the limit.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For a few rounds now, Martin has made an important leap forward in terms of confidence with the bike. Already in Misano he had said that he had found something that he hadn’t had in the past, an aspect that had allowed him to ride his Ducati exactly as he liked. “Everyone at Ducati can see my set-up. For the moment I’m the only one using it. I think I started to find good form, move a lot on the bike, understand where to find grip. I think this helps me a lot. Today, for example, I passed almost everyone in acceleration, because I was able to do a slightly different manoeuvre. But the bike is still the same. I hope I can be comfortable all year round with this bike,” he explained after the race.

The choice by the race direction to stop the Grand Prix definitively was agreed upon by all the drivers, who underlined the danger of the track in conditions with lots of spray and dark visors, without forgetting that darkness was now falling over Motegi: “I didn’t even raise my hand, but I saw the others raise it. In the end I was driving, but I was also the one who saw best. It was probably a red flag a little earlier. Then I didn’t understand why they made us start again immediately, in the end the track was the same (due to how wet it was). Finally I understood, it was getting dark, there was more water and you couldn’t follow,” added Martin.

