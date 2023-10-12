Jorge Martin arrives at Mandalika almost on equal points with the leader of the MotoGP world ranking, his teammate Francesco Bagnaia. This means that the next 6 races will decide the fight for the title: whoever does best will become world champion.

Up to now the pressure has been almost entirely on Bagnaia’s shoulders: he is the reigning world champion, he is the one who has to bear the burden of leading the official Ducati team also due to Enea Bastianini’s long-term injury. But now Martin will no longer be able to hide. Arriving with 6 races to go in the midst of the title fight changes everyone’s prospects.

The Pramac team rider, however, stated – perhaps to shake off the greater pressure – that his approach will not change. He will remain faithful to the one used until the last race because the objective he set himself at the beginning of the year, that is to arrive in the top 3 at the end of the season, is now an established fact.

“I will take race by race, one at a time trying to give my best is the philosophy that has led me to be in this position at the moment. But we are very close and it will almost be a championship of 6 races.”

“I really believe that my mentality will not change in the last races of the season. I will try to win, to get some podiums, and everything that comes will be positive: My goal at the start of the season was to finish in the top 3 and this is almost guaranteed. The rest is all a gain, we hope to maintain this momentum and win more races.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Last year in difficult conditions both in testing and in the race I was competitive in Mandalika. I missed pole in Turn 1 but I was fast. Maybe I was lacking in pace, but this year the situation is completely different from that of 2022, and I will definitely be competitive.”

During this morning’s press conference, Martin commented on the news of the day. That is, the announcement of Marc Marquez’s arrival at the Gresini Racing Ducati team starting from next season.

“It will be a great challenge for us but also for him. He has been riding the same bike for many years and when you change after so long it is never easy. But it was a great bike, I am sure he will adapt quickly. Then it will also be a great challenge for us, because we will be able to have a comparison with Marc on the same bike. He is one of the greatest in history, there will be a lot to learn from him, looking at his data. I can’t wait.”

“It’s difficult to know how he will go in the tests. We will have to wait for Valencia and the first races of 2024, but I think he will be fighting to win next year’s title, without a doubt,” concluded the Spanish driver.