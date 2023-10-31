To celebrate Halloween afternoon, Pasapalabra wanted to have two of its most terrifyingly good contestants. Marta Garriga and Marta Terrasa have returned to star in an unusual duel, fighting in El Rosco for a special jackpot of 50,000 euros. Both have shown why they are so loved by the audience and why they continue to be a reference in the program.

El Rosco has been a vibrant Marta against Marta. Roberto Leal, to avoid confusion, has preferred to call them by their last names. The two have been very even during the test, until Terrasa has had a mistake with the T: she has missed her “shot” when looking for “success”. However, a sign of the tension is that both have finished the first round with the same number of correct answers: 18, and they have tied at 19.

Garriga has added pressure to his rival when he has managed to add two more letters. By not having any mistakes, he has raised the bar for Terrasa, who faced a difficult comeback and finally ended up with 20 words.

With the peace of mind of knowing and feeling like a winner, Garriga has even dreamed of the jackpot. “I see it wonderfully,” she said. She has nine seconds to face the four questions she has left. Will she give a historic scare for Halloween? Hit play and don’t miss the outcome in the video!