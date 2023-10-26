During the Austin weekend, alongside the top series there was another support category, namely the F1 Academy, the all-female series promoted by Formula 1 to enhance young talents by giving them the chance to take part in a championship that help in their progression.

In the United States, the last event of the year, Marta Garcia was also crowned category champion, thus winning the first title in the inaugural season of the series. The young Spaniard achieved seven victories and numerous pole positions during the championship, to which are added another five podiums which led her to beat Léna Bühler, driver of the Sauber Academy, by around fifty points.

After winning in the F1 Academy, Formula 1 confirmed that Garcia has secured a fully financially covered place in the Formula Regional by Alpine European Championship for 2024 with Prema Racing. The Italian team will in fact collaborate with F1 Academy, the chassis manufacturer FRECA Tatuus and the tire supplier Pirelli, providing “a financial contribution to the cost of the seat”.

FRECA is mainly used for junior drivers as a bridge between F4 and FIA F3. The series will now allow teams to manage a fourth car if they sign one of the female drivers who finished the F1 Academy season in the top three positions of the final standings. F1 Academy also states that it will “work closely with the teams to support its winners in their progression upwards”.

To further improve accessibility, F1 Academy has reduced the registration fee that each driver must pay for his place from 150,000 to 100,000 euros ahead of next season. Susie Wolff, general director of F1 Academy, said: “F1 Academy is about progression and creating more opportunities for young women across the world of motorsport, so offering a fully funded place in the FRECA to our inaugural champion is a moment significant”.

“The fact that (Garcia) will continue to race with PREMA, with whom he has established a collaborative relationship and who is currently team champion in this category, will contribute to his future development.”

The young Spaniard is also satisfied, as she will now have the opportunity to compete in a championship like that of the FRECA: “I am enthusiastic and excited to race in the FRECA next year. Coming from the F1 Academy, it will be a big step. We know that we will have to work a lot with the team to be successful, but I’m really determined to do well.”

Among the companies that will financially support Garcia’s move to the FRECA there will also be Tatuus, which supplies the T-421 single-seater to the championship. A source of pride for the group, which is already present in numerous preparatory championships, providing young drivers with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a car and demonstrate their talent with the aim of reaching the top in motorsport: ” The simultaneous presence of Tatuus, Autotecnica and Breda Racing within the Formula 1 paddock in Austin is a source of great pride for me”, declared the CEO of Tatuus, Giovanni Delfino.

Marta Garcia, Prema Racing, receives a Pirelli F1 Academy Qualifying award from Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

“I would like to thank Susie Wolff, Managing Director of Formula 1 Academy and Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1. The trust they place in the capabilities of our Group and the daily cooperation between our entities is something that honors us and at the same time pushes us to work ever harder to face the challenges of the future. The season just ended has guaranteed excellent results and allowed the 15 competing athletes to continue on the growth path that will take them towards the top of Motorsport, and the Austin GP in in particular it offered the global visibility that such an important project deserves.”

Starting from next season, each Formula 1 team will also have to put a car with its own livery on the track in the F1 Academy, giving a young driver the opportunity to receive support from a top series team: “Starting new challenges await F1 Academy, Tatuus and Autotecnica Motori from the 2024 season. 7 top-level events, always accompanied by an F1 GP and the liveries of the 10 teams of the top championship applied on as many racing cars. New horizons and an ever greater commitment for what is a real mission, to be carried out in the name of inclusion for the future of Motorsport, on and off the track”, added the CEO of Tatuus.

