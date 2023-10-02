Depok.suara.com – Arhan Pratama’s ex-girlfriend, Marshella Aprilia, is in the spotlight because she offended Azizah Salsha. At that time he was live with his friends.

After separating from Arhan Pratama, Marshella Aprilia looked quite happy. He even took the time to go live on his Tiktok account together with his friends.

But this moment actually annoyed netizens because many of Marshella Aprilia’s friends said harshly. He even mentioned Arhan Pratama’s wife, Azizah Salsha, several times.

But what annoyed him was Marshella Aprilia’s attitude, who only laughed. He seemed to support his friend’s insults.

“This is Sheila and Sarah, not Zi Zi, so the milk is high. Zi Zi, your eyes,” said her friend, followed by laughter from Marshella Aprilia.

“Please comment, comment if you dare to joke. Where do you get your buzzer,” added his friend.

Netizens who saw this were annoyed because they thought Marshella Aprilia had no ethics. Now many of them even support Arhan Pratama together with Azizah Salsha.

“Shella is suitable for the guy next to her,” said @vinaxxx.

“Wow, oh Shella Shella,” said @milaxxx.

“Arhan didn’t make the wrong choice,” explained @minaxx.

“Han arhan, you used to know the model, where did you come from,” said @ninaxx

“Arhan chose the right girl who is also beautiful,” explained @liamxxx.