Suara.com – Selebgram Marshella Aprilia and her friend, Valdi, finally apologized to Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha.

Marshella Aprilia and Valdi apologized in an interview with Tribun Network some time ago.

Marshella Aprilia uploads on Instagram (Instagram)

“My goal here with Valdi is to apologize to Arhan, Zize and their parents for the commotion that has occurred,” said Marshella Aprilia, as reported by TikTok upload @ArhanAzizah2121 on Sunday (8/10/2023).

For your information, Marshella Aprilia and Valdi have insulted Pratama Arhan as a poor man.

Also read: Insult Pratama Arhan, Valdi Ghifari’s luxury car apparently hasn’t paid taxes

Not only that, they also compared the wealth of their former lover with that of their father-in-law who is a member of the DPR RI.

This is not the first time Marshella Aprilia and Valdi have apologized. Previously, they did it via social media.

They apologized after being teased and insulted by friends and fans of the couple Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha.

According to netizens, Marshella Aprilia and Valdi should apologize directly to Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha.

“Just go straight to the person,” said @aakaa***.

Also Read: Arhan’s Bucin Pratama Moment on Azizah Salsha’s Birthday, So Willing to Do This!

“Go straight to the person, sis,” suggested @Alfer***.

“Go straight to the person, sis, it’s cooler,” continued @r***.