Suara.com – Komika Marshel Widianto also spoke about Kiky Saputri’s roasting action against Ganjar Pranowo which went viral because many of the scenes were not shown on television. Marshel Widianto encouraged Kiky Saputri by calling his colleague’s roasting material cool.

“Kiky is cool, great,” said Marshel Widianto in the Ciledug area, South Tangerang, Sunday (29/10/2023).

However, Marshel Widianto did not want to comment further on the viral roasting action of Kiky Saputri to Ganjar Pranowo. Marshel Widianto feels that the issue is too sensitive and he is worried that he will be dragged down if he says more.

“I don’t dare (comment),” said Marshel Widianto, laughing.

Marshel Widianto in the Ciledug area, South Tangerang, Sunday (29/10/2023). (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

Marshel Widianto immediately ended the question and answer session with the media crew and walked away.

Previously it was reported that Kiky Saputri had the opportunity to roast Ganjar Pranowo when she appeared on the Lapor Pak Trans 7 program which aired on Tuesday (24/10/2023). However, after the program aired, Kiky Saputri expressed disappointment because many roasting scenes had been cut.

“If it’s like this, it’s better not to ask for roasting from the start and don’t have to say yes. Next, there’s no need,” said Kiky Saputri, quoted by Suara.com from her writing on the Twitter or X platform.

Ganjar Pranowo also responded to Kiky Saputri’s complaint. The presidential candidate from PDI Perjuangan admitted that he never asked the Lapor Pak production team to cut Kiky Saputri’s roasting scene.

“No. Don’t cut it. People don’t roast it hard, why cut it?” said Ganjar Pranowo in the Lenteng Agung area, Jakarta, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Ganjar Pranowo also emphasized that he had never been offended by Kiky Saputri’s roasting material. He knows very well how Kiky does comedy because they are good friends.