As a public figure, Marshanda never seems to escape public scrutiny. Sadly, recently he received a lot of negative comments regarding the condition of his face.

It started when he greeted his followers on his Instagram account. The upload suddenly received a lot of ridicule because Marshanda’s face was considered dull to the point of gradation.

As a result, Ben Kasyafani’s ex-wife was very sad and sad to see the behavior of netizens who seemed to not think about her feelings.

“Oh my god, are you netizens that evil? I swear I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s just a matter of gradient faces, wow, really,” he said.

Also read: A month into her marriage, Hana Hanifah suddenly quipped about infidelity: she just found out…

“I’ve said hello to you guys nicely, I wanted to do a QnA, but what I focused on was my dull and grading facial skin,” he continued.

The mother of one understands that she is an actress, but she also seems unable to accept malicious comments from netizens. The reason is, the woman who is familiarly called Caca said that an artist does not always have to look perfect in the eyes of the public.

“What do you mean, I understand that my profession is an artist, but does it really have to be perfect to the point where the skin on my face even has a gradient? Is that something that has to be discussed?” he explained.

“You know that bullying can damage a person’s mental health. Oh, I can’t understand that,” he concluded.

Luckily, in other uploads there were still many netizens who tried to encourage Marshanda. He can only be grateful because there are still a handful of people who understand his condition.

Also read: Suspected of being involved, this is Krishna Murti’s clarification regarding Mirna Salihin’s autopsy: Who said there wasn’t one