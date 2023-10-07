Suara.com – The Indonesian national team midfielder, Marselino Ferdinan, was reportedly a spectator at the Indonesian national team vs Brunei Darussalam match. This 18 year old midfielder is ready to replace?

Marselino Ferdinan is on the call-up list for the Indonesian National Team squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

He is certain to fly to Indonesia because the club, KMSK Deinze, has announced it via the club’s official Instagram upload, @kmskdeinze.

“Marselino Ferdinan was called up to the Indonesian national team to play against Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone,” wrote the caption of the club’s official upload.

However, in the follow-up caption, KMSK Deinze was pessimistic if Lino could appear to defend the Indonesian National Team against Brunei Darussalam.

“Marselino will continue his rehabilitation in Indonesia while supporting his teammates in the qualifying round,” he added.

If you look at this statement, Lino has the opportunity to just be a spectator when the Garuda squad meets Brunei Darussalam.

So who will be suitable to replace Marselino Ferdinand in the future if this really happens?

In the attacking midfielder position, there are the names Arkhan Fikri and Ricky Kambuaya. However, it is predicted that the coach from South Korea will tend to give Arkhan Fikri a place.

The 18 year old player was tested in the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The Arema FC wonderkid played fully and was irreplaceable when the Garuda Muda squad played against the Taiwan U-23 national team and the Kyrgyzstan U-23 national team.

As a result, he was able to answer this trust with a solid performance.

However, the opportunity for Ricky Kambuaya to replace Marselino Ferdinan remains. The reason is, he is an experienced player and has played 28 caps with the Garuda squad.

This season he also appeared convincing and played in 13 matches in League 1 this season with Dewa United.