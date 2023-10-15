Masrsaglia is betting on Chanteclair for its first investment through Azzurra Capital

The first entry of Azzurra Capital, the private equity platform promoted by Stefano Marsaglia, is about to take place, well-known banker and co-founder of Peninsula Capital, as well as advisor to Generali, in Italian family-run businesses. This news was reported by Corriere della Sera. For its debut through the new fund, Azzurra Capital would have chosen to invest in the Desa group of Seregno. This group is owned by the Sala e Silva families and is known for its cleaning products, including the Chanteclair brand and its effective degreaser. The operation has not yet been concluded, but is progressing well with the support of Lazard, who is acting as a consultant for Desa.



According to the plan currently being drawn up, Azzurra Capital would acquire a minority stake in the Lombardy company. The objective of the fund is to support the growth of the Desa group, which achieved a turnover of 450 million euros in 2022 with a profit margin of 15%. The company’s brands produce various products in different factories, including Sant’Agata Bolognese, where the powders are made, Caravaggio, where the liquid detergents are produced, and Fara Olivana (Bergamo), where the plastic bottles are made. Among the flagship products are Chanteclair, Champagne Spuma, Quasar, Sauber, Persavon and La Perdrix, as well as Chanteclair Vert, a line of products oriented towards a lower environmental impact. The objective of this operation is to further promote attention to the environmental aspect, which is already an integral part of Desa’s culture. Azzurra Capital will contribute by providing financial resources and skills to start a new phase of growth. For the investment platform led by Marsaglia, which is based in Luxembourg and has offices in Dubai, London e Milanothis would represent its first investment in Italy.

In June, as reported by Corriere, Azzurra Capital completed the first phase of fundraising for the new fund called “European Growth Opportunity”, which received over 600 million euros in subscriptions from global investors and sovereign funds from the Persian Gulf, from Asia and Europe. The fund’s allocation should further increase to support the growing “Made in Italy” sector. Desa’s aim, with its range of well-known brands in the detergent sector, is to compete with large international companies such as PeG, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever. Furthermore, the Seregno company, which has its roots in the chemical sector and was founded way back in 1908, controls the entire production chain.

Subscribe to the newsletter