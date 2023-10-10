Suara.com – Good news comes from Mother Corla. This artist whose full name is Pricillia Corla is said to be getting married next year.

The leak about Mother Corla getting married came from her friend, Ivan Gunawan. Igun, as he is familiarly called, said that the artist, who now lives in Germany, already has a friend.

“Again falling in love with a German man,” said Ivan Gunawan, starting the leak when met in the Kedoya area, West Jakarta on Monday (9/10/2023).

So in preparation for the wedding, said Ivan Gunawan, Mother Corla was willing to undergo plastic surgery. All of this was done so that the 49 year old artist looks youthful.

Also read: Ranty Maria was branded brutal because she played a film about the conversion of transvestites, her parents were touched: How is this allowed?

Ivan Gunawan and Mother Corla at a press conference ahead of plastic surgery in the Kedoya area, West Jakarta on Monday (9/10/2023). (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

“Is it true that you are having this operation because you are getting married next year?” asked Ivan Gunawan again.

Mother Corla, who was sitting next to Ivan Gunawan, just blushed. Without providing any clarification, this friend of Ruben Onsu and the late Olga Syahputra only asked for prayers.

“I don’t know yet, just pray that you will find a soul mate. That’s why you want to beautify your face,” he said.

In fact, instead of providing definite information, Mother Corla only talked about plastic surgery to satisfy her first night.

“So that the first night is satisfied, so that it bleeds,” she said in typical Mother Corla style.

Also read: VIDEO of Ivan Gunawan becoming a repentant transvestite causes a stir: Even though he used to be brave