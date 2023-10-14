Despite suffering another crash, the 22nd of the season and the second of the day after the one in Q2, Marc Marquez did not lose his sense of humor. In fact, when he talked about his crash on the first lap, he said: “I saved myself for tomorrow”.

“It was a short race, we touched with Aleix Espargaro at the first corner, at turn 10 I went wide and at turn 11 I felt a light touch, nothing major, and I fell”, explained the Honda rider, who this week he announced that next season he will race on a Gresini Racing Ducati.

“I fell because I had to fall, I arrived a little faster at that point and skidded a little. With the new tyre, when you brake, the rear regains grip and pushes you onto the front,” he added.

Marc is racing his last races with Honda, a bike that has not spared him anything since 2020.

“That’s what happens with this bike, you can’t exaggerate: when you go faster than you feel, you have to control your impulses. In the first laps with the other riders you want to do a little more, in Japan it went well and here no. We’ll see if tomorrow we can extend the race a little further”, he insisted.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A situation that Marquez knows and which led him, in addition to deciding to change teams, to keep a low profile for weeks, in a sort of “finish the races” without risking too much. Which, however, he couldn’t manage today.

“It’s not that I was exaggerating, I was eighth. I mean you have to keep the distance to the limit, you have to ride in a fluid, refined way. If you go too far, you lose the front without warning. I can’t find the margin from last year “Yesterday we were a little better, but the track has improved and this changes the limit. Yesterday we were higher and today we were further away, always looking for the lap time, giving life and with a crash in the middle.” as in Q2.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s long race, expectations aren’t much better.

“We have to look for our position in the race, which we don’t know yet, and see if we can resist for all the laps,” he said in reference to the 27 scheduled, with lots of heat and humidity. “It makes me laugh with 27 laps, we’ll see what the rear tire is for the race. Seeing the pace of the Sprint, which was very fast, I think we could have done 10th or 11th. We’ll try to choose the right tire, do a good race and pass as much as possible”, said the driver from Cervera.

