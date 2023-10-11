A week ago, the news that we had all known for a long time was made official: the early termination of the contract that tied Marc Marquez to Honda until the end of 2024. However, the rider’s personal decision was not to race next year with a RC213V, the only bike he rode in MotoGP, giving up the last year of the most financially succulent contract in MotoGP history.

Although the farewell of a figure like Marquez is undoubtedly a hard blow for Honda, the decision was made not to mourn and to start working immediately to think about the future. Marc has given a lot to Honda all these years and, far from a traumatic ending, both parties have made an effort to ensure the separation is as amicable as possible.

One of the few requests Honda made to Marc was to ask him not to talk about the new team or the bike until the end of the season. However, he posed no impediment to the rider racing his new bike in the first pre-season test of 2024, which takes place on the Tuesday after the Valencia Grand Prix, the last one of the year.

Therefore, on November 28, in 46 days, Marc Marquez will be able to ride the Gresini team’s Ducati, with which he will compete next season, at least the version they are using this year, the Desmosedici GP22, to adapt to his new work tool.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Even if in recent years the manufacturers have been flexible in this respect, important misunderstandings are remembered in history, when Honda for example did not allow Valentino Rossi to ride the Yamaha until January 1, 2004. However, it must be remembered, in favor of the manufacturer of Tokyo, which the pilot from Tavullia had announced that he would leave on November 10, 2003.

One of the most followed tests of recent years was undoubtedly that of Jorge Lorenzo when he left Yamaha in 2016 and got on the official Ducati in the Valencia tests in November. In 2018 he returned to being a protagonist by debuting with Honda, the bike that led him to retire permanently on the same track.

The 2010 Cheste pre-season test, where Casey Stoner made his debut with the Repsol Honda team after leaving Ducati, aroused great interest. The Australian was not only able to test the bike, but was also the fastest at the end of the two days of testing.

Marquez, who will be at the main press conference of the Indonesian Grand Prix this Thursday together with Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, faces the last six races of the season which are, at least at the beginning, the last with the bike he has ridden since 2013, before getting on the Ducati, the bike for which he left everything behind to return to winning.

