Marc Marquez, who will have to go through Q1 again in Buriram, says he has no weapons to fight for the top places in Saturday’s short test on the circuit where he celebrated his last title.

Many things have changed for Marc Marquez since that 2019 race, in which the victory was played out until the last corner with Fabio Quartararo, which preceded the conquest of his sixth MotoGP title. Then came the accident in Jerez, in the opening round of 2020; the year and a half of injuries and Honda’s subsequent problems led to the Catalan’s farewell to the Japanese brand at the end of the season.

As it happens, until the Spaniard can get on the Gresini team’s Ducati in the tests after the last Grand Prix of the 2023 season in Valencia, he will still have to compete in eight more races on a bike that is indigestible to all those who ride it. The first of these eight challenges will take place on Saturday, in the Sprint, in which, Marquez warns, no one should expect too much. If we take into account what happened on the first day of testing in Thailand and what he himself said afterwards, the #93 will go a long way if he manages to cross the finish line in the top ten.

In the second session of the day, the one that marks the boundary between those who will participate in the first qualifying session (Q1) and those who will proceed directly to the second (Q2), Marquez finished in eleventh place and missed out on the second group for just 65 thousandths of a second. It was Augusto Fernandez who took the place from Marquez, who finished tenth behind the multiple champion, in a situation opposite to what occurred last Friday at Phillip Island.

“In the first fast lap I was behind Martin, but he was much faster. In the second I caught Di Giannantonio, but Augusto caught up with me. I stole the passage to Q2 from Augusto at Phillip Island, and he stole it from me here. We missed Q2, but it was a good day,” summed up Marquez.

“Trying to get into Q2 was a very optimistic goal. The most realistic thing was to finish between tenth and fifteenth place, and that’s where we are. We’ll get into Q2 if we manage to make the flute play”, added the driver from Cervera , who was scared when he was hit on the right arm by a deflector flying off Jorge Martin’s Ducati: “At that moment it hurt a little, but it didn’t limit me at all.”

The half second that separated Martin, the fastest, from Miguel Oliveira, who finished in 18th place, suggests that it will be a close sprint for most of the riders, except for those of Honda. “I don’t know if it will be a close race, but we will finish back. Vinales overtook me at a certain point in practice and in one lap he gave me a second. We don’t have the pace,” concluded Marquez.

