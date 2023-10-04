Even the greatest love stories can end, even more so if they are part of the world of sport. Marc Marquez and Honda HRC will say goodbye at the end of the current MotoGP season, with both parties opening a new chapter in their history.

The RC213V is the scapegoat for a situation now considered irrecoverable by Marquez, who chose to leave Honda to join Ducati, with the Gresini team and an official announcement that will only be a matter of hours.

But before the fateful announcement, Marquez wanted to dedicate a thought to Honda. It’s difficult not to think about the Japanese manufacturer, especially if you look back and count the victories, the poles, the feats, the domination and of the world titles brought home together.

“Thank you for this great journey! 11 years together,” began Marquez. “We shared unforgettable moments: six world titles, 5 triple crowns (drivers’, teams’ and constructors’ championships), 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 poles.”

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The hard work, determination and bond we have built over the years. Laughter, tears, joy, difficult moments, but above all: a unique and unrepeatable relationship. Separated, but always together.”

A chapter that seemed like it could never end has been closed and instead will happen at the end of this 2023, a consequent but yet to be certified one will open. Now it’s just a matter of time. Ducati, and to be precise the Gresini team, is calling. The countdown is winding down and this could be an exciting new beginning.

Marquez will have the best bike of the lot at his disposal. After the injury that occurred in Jerez de la Frontera and a vertical decline of Honda, he will have the great opportunity he was waiting for, that of proving to everyone again what he knows and can do. It will be a matter of a few months. Meanwhile, the present offers a farewell catwalk which, if not enjoyed, will be experienced by Marc and Honda with respective gratitude.

