Marc Marquez has had Santi Hernandez as his technical manager since the Moto2 days and, after more than twelve years together, they will have to separate next season: the Honda rider has in fact chosen to break his contract with the Japanese brand to move to a Ducati of Gresini Racing, which confirmed on Friday that Frankie Carchedi will be its race engineer.

“It will be strange for me to be in the garage and see the face of someone other than Santi Hernandez. It will be very strange, but in life there are changes and you have to adapt. Frankie Carchedi is a great technician, with a lot of experience, world champion with Joan Mir, and the commitment will be maximum. We must adapt quickly to understand each other and obtain the best possible results”, was Marc’s assessment on Friday, at the end of the first day of testing for the Indonesian Grand Prix, in which he managed to enter directly in Q2.

After revealing his future for next season with Thursday’s announcement of his move to the Faenza team, Marquez was able to take to the track thinking only of riding.

“You take a weight off your shoulders by having clear ideas about your future, but the level and commitment on the track don’t change at all, as we saw in the last two races, which were very demanding in this sense and were the best of the year. From experience I know how to avoid problems, like last year, when there were many, and concentrate on the track and the way of driving, which does not change,” he explained.

Accustomed to heroism in riding a critical bike like the Honda, Marquez underlined the feat of Marco Bezzecchi, who underwent surgery last Sunday for a broken collarbone and was the author of the third fastest time on Friday.

“If it goes well it’s heroic, if it goes badly it’s crazy. That’s how it goes, but he’s always at the limit, and good for him. In the end it’s about having the will to do it and knowing how to take risks. He had a bad fall in the morning and there the screw can break, I know from experience, and it’s a mess because they have to operate on you again. It was very brave, without a doubt,” he explained.

For Marc, the races on the Asian tour are very particular in terms of track grip. Which seems to help him and Honda.

“The conditions today were similar to those in India, with little grip and the track being very slippery, meaning the limit is more on the asphalt and the bikes are unable to make the most of the track. In the afternoon the Grip has improved and we’ve seen more ‘normal’ riders in the lead, but outside Europe it’s true that the tracks have less grip and this makes us feel more comfortable, especially on Fridays.”

With a place in Q2, Marc’s aim is now to get a good grid position, which is crucial on such a dirty track.

“Having a good position on the grid is always important, especially due to the dirty conditions of the track, but I won’t aim for the first row, nor the second, it’s very complicated. If I can be on the third row, I’ll sign up for it. The goal was qualify directly for Q2 and we achieved it, tomorrow we will see if we can do the same”, he continued, referring to the third row.

Ahead of the race, it’s too early to make any calculations, but the Honda rider is happy with his lap times.

“The pace is quite good, already in the morning I was surprised with the position, because last year I lost a lot in T2. ​​In the afternoon I increased the risk in that point and I improved, tomorrow we will increase it a little more. The pace was good , acceptable to be between 7th and 10th place, which is our position. For now, then we’ll see.”

Finally, Marc was asked if he could better explain the phone call he confessed to having made to Dani Pedrosa before making the decision to leave Honda.

“I didn’t say it in the interview and I won’t say it now, since I’ve already done a lot by revealing the phone call. Dani is a great person and I don’t know if I could say it. If he wants, let him say it,” he said.

