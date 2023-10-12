The story that shocked the MotoGP market has reached its conclusion: Marc Marquez will race with the Gresini team next season. After many rumors and speculations, the official agreement between the eight-time world champion and the team captained by Nadia Padovani has arrived in black and white. At the moment, the agreement between the two parties is only for one season (many scenarios will change in 2025 and many contracts currently locked down will expire).

In 2024 Marc will once again be a teammate of his brother Alex, confirmed in the team of the unforgettable Fausto Gresini also for next year. The two thus return to sharing the garage, as already happened in 2020 in the official Honda team (albeit only for the Jerez GP, the one in which Marc was injured). The eldest of the Marquez brothers thus replaces Fabio Di Giannantonio, who leaves Gresini after two seasons.

Marc will thus be riding a Ducati, a bike that he will be able to try already in the Valencia tests at the end of the season, as Motorsport.com had already anticipated. After 11 seasons in the official Honda team, the rider from Cervera will leave the team with which he became the man of records and won eight titles to embrace a new project, which he hopes will be equally successful.

Winner of the title on his MotoGP debut in 2013, Marc strung together a series of successes that brought HRC to the peak of its glory, but since that fateful July 2020 something has changed. After the accident that kept him away from racing for some time, Marc returned to action finding an RC213V no longer “his own”. There have been many efforts to adapt and try to return to the glories of the past, but they were in vain. Like the Cervera rider’s request to hire European technicians to challenge Ducati, KTM and Aprilia on equal terms, which however went in vain.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc and Honda therefore decided to take different paths, thus announcing the consensual separation before the expiry of the contract, which expires at the end of 2024. The official farewell was given last week, although he had not mentioned his future (even if it was certainly a poorly kept secret by now). Marc was also supposed to hold a solo conference on the Thursday of the Indonesian Grand Prix, which was later cancelled.

“I’m excited about this new challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision because it will be a big change in all aspects. Sometimes in life you have to step out of your comfort zone and test yourself to continue growing. As for the change of bike, I know that I will have to adapt many things in my riding style and it will not be easy. But I am convinced that the whole Gresini Team will help me a lot. I can’t wait to get to know the team and start working with all of them. I want to thank Nadia, Carlo and Michele for the trust and respect they have shown me”, said the eight-time world champion in the press release which made his arrival in the Faenza team official.

“It is a historic moment for Gresini Racing. The fact that Marc Marquez has chosen to race with us next season is absolutely fantastic and I am very happy to be able to make it official. In less than a season we have become very fond of his brother, and of “We will welcome Marc, convinced that he has all the potential to be immediately competitive aboard the Desmosedici GP23. Finally, a dutiful thank you to Fabio Di Giannantonio for his professionalism to whom we wish the best for his continued career”, added the team principal Nadia Padovani, confirming that the Spaniard will therefore have a 2023 version motorbike.

Now it’s official and the market continues to go crazy: they are looking for Marc’s replacement at Honda, no mean feat for HRC. Many names came out, from Iker Lecuona, involved in SBK, to Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira, who however have to be snatched from Aprilia. The news was later denied by Massimo Rivola, so now it remains to be understood what the scenarios of the near future will be.

