The Indonesian Grand Prix will certainly be special for Marc Marquez. For the eight-time world champion it will in fact be the first race “separated at home” with Honda, after last week he announced that he had reached an agreement to end the contract with the Japanese brand a year early which would expire at the end of 2024.

Even if the official announcement has not yet been made, next year he will get on a Ducati with the colors of Gresini Racing, but in the meantime there are six more races to compete with HRC, with the aim of trying to close a cycle which in any case was historic, with the conquest of six world titles together between 2013 and 2019.

We start from Mandalika, on a track that didn’t bring him too much luck last year. It was right here, in fact, that the problems of diplopia (double vision) recurred following a bad fall during the Warm-Up. Now that his future is defined, the #93 will also be able to race with a freer mind and only think about doing his best until Valencia.

“Our objective for this race is exactly what we have left until the end of the year: to try to do our best to end 2023 in the best possible way as a team,” said Marc in the preview released by the Japanese brand.

“Indonesia is always an incredible country to visit, you can really feel the passion of the fans and I love coming here more and more. Unfortunately, last year I had an accident in the Warm-Up and so I couldn’t race, but I rode at Mandalika in tests and during practice, so we have an idea of ​​what to expect. We will try to put on a show this weekend and have fun”, concluded the Spaniard, fresh from his first Sunday podium of the season, achieved in the rain in Motegi.

