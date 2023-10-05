On Wednesday 4 October 2023, Marc Marquez put an end to his eleven seasons with the Honda team in the premier class of motorcycling. Eleven years in which the Spaniard won six world titles, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

Obviously, such a farewell was not easy for the Spaniard from Cervera, who after an emotional video to say goodbye to what will remain his team until the end of this season, shared on social networks a beautiful message sent to one of the team members Japanese which has evidently made its way into the heart of Catalan.

With a photo with red eyes and tears, Marc Marquez shared the following message addressed to one of his key people at Honda:

“I don’t know where to start, I don’t know if I’m doing good or bad, I don’t know what will happen in the future, I don’t know if all this will be good, but what I know is everything we have achieved together.”

“It was the most difficult decision of my life, guided by my head and courage, NOT by my heart. My favorite team will always be you, those who have always supported me and will always support me. But one thing is clear to me: I want try to become the best rider in the world again and for this I need to have fun on the bike.”

“I used the climber’s theory in the book you left me to read. If I can climb Everest in three days, why do it in five? Logically it is much riskier to climb it in three days, you expose yourself more and you risk I can’t do it, but if I don’t try I’ll never know.”

“You have always told me and I have always applied it: follow your instincts, no one can beat you for character and courage.”

“It’s finally time to talk about my heart, and as you know, our relationship is very special, so I hope our paths cross again. Let’s enjoy these six holidays we have left this year.”

As for the future, it has not yet been revealed what Marc Marquez will do in 2024, but everything suggests that the rider from Cervera will ride a Gresini Racing Ducati, in which he will be paired with his brother Alex, with the aim of returning to fight for victories and for the World title.

Read also: