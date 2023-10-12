Win or not, Marc Marquez is always the real protagonist. With reason to be, because even on the eve of the Indonesian Grand Prix, MotoGP is only talking about him, again. The official arrival of the eight-time world champion to the Gresini team arrived in the Italian morning. Commenting on the great market news is the driver himself, who finally opens up to the press microphones and talks about the tough period: “It was an extremely difficult decision, the hardest of my career. Breaking off such a successful 11-year relationship was complicated, last week was very hard on an emotional level, because all my staff, friends, family are in that box.”

Marc then explains the reasons that led him to choose the Gresini team, decidedly the opposite of the Honda giant: “I needed a change to go back to having fun on the track, because if I don’t it wouldn’t make sense for me to continue my career. Instead I want to continue for many more years. The first objective is to try to have fun and that’s why I chose the Gresini team, because it’s a big family, now it has the best bike on the grid and my brother is part of the team. So it will be a big challenge for me and for the team. But they have already achieved excellent results with Alex and with Enea Bastianini in the past. It will be a big change in all respects and I try to smile again under the helmet, if I smile everything else will come.”

There has been speculation about the future of Marquez for a long time now, a fundamental player in the MotoGP rider market. Now that everything is clear, it is inevitable to ask him to explain the steps of his decision: “I made the decision last Tuesday. But the simplest situation was to stay at Honda, with everything under control, a large salary… but wanting to take care of myself and my career, I had to find a new challenge. And the best place for me was the Gresini team.”

“It’s true that in the first part of the season I was competitive, but not in a good way, because I took too many risks,” he continues, speaking of Honda’s difficulties. “I’m facing the second part of this year with a different approach, I take risks but not in the same way as in the first part of the championship. Then there were many injuries, it was difficult. When you are injured, you go through a difficult time, you can’t make a decision. You need to be patient. Then in the second part of the season we entered into discussions with Honda and race after race it was extremely difficult, because every weekend my mental approach also changed partly. In that period, however, I began to establish relationships with the Gresini team. I told them ‘I don’t want to promise anything, I can’t sign any contract. If you want to wait for me, do so.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At Misano, during the tests, he also declared that he had three options. Honda, Gresini and a year off? He never revealed it, but he also reveals something else: “Taking a year off was one of the possibilities, because racing without having fun makes no sense to me. I had different options, I won’t reveal them because I respect all teams and options. But the Gresini boys were waiting for me, I hadn’t promised anything, but they took a gamble. Then on Tuesday I decided during the night, on Wednesday there was the phone call to Japan and I decided what was the best option for me. I said we needed time, to put a lot of money on the bike. A builder has time, but we athletes don’t. If you miss a year, it’s one less of your career. Now I want to look ahead to conclude my career with Honda in the best possible way, where I won many titles in 11 years. Then we will discover the future with the new team and the new bike.”

“The decision was not clear, it seems that in the last two months I have been playing with all of you. But honestly speaking, every week the situation changed. Even at Misano, when I showed that video, at that moment I was almost 90% sure that I would stay with Honda, even beyond the test. Then the situation changed and it was extremely difficult, but then I made the decision, on Tuesday evening I called my manager, my family and said ‘tomorrow I will call Japan and find an agreement’. Now I believe they have to work patiently, put all their budget into improving the bike step by step. Over time it will become easier,” he says.

The doubt now arises spontaneously: will Marc bring his trusted team with him or will he have to adapt to the staff that until now belongs to Fabio Di Giannantonio? He isn’t sure about this either: “We are still in discussion, because we only signed with Gresini this morning. We started talking last Wednesday, because I didn’t want to have any distractions before. One of the big reasons, perhaps the biggest doubt, was related to my team. But we talked very deeply with all of them. Ultimately, they are my friends and were recommended to me by friends, not by members of the same team. Talking to them helped me a lot in making a decision. I looked after myself. I’m trying to bring at least one mechanic, I don’t think it’s a problem, but I can’t bring my whole team because I don’t want to destroy the Honda team and I don’t want to destroy Gresini, who are a big family. I have to adapt.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Honda

“For me the only option was a one-year contract and I explain why: when you are in a difficult moment, you also have doubts about yourself. I decided to move to a family team because I felt I wanted to go back to the beginning, to that atmosphere of a family team with a good bike, which is now leading the championship. After so many years, it won’t be easy to change, but I always look at the smile and the motivation to come to the track. The last few races have been some of my best, because when I’m on the track I forget about the problems, but I want to have fun and find motivation to come here and spend time on the track,” Marc firmly maintains.

Now the time has come to ask ourselves another question. Who will be Marc’s replacement? There are many rumors in this case too, but nothing is confirmed. The pilot, however, did not want to say anything about this aspect: “I don’t want to discuss this point. Obviously there are some good names available, but they are rumors. I already understood that out of 100 rumors you hear, only one is true. We don’t know what it is in this case. However, I wish Honda the best, as far as I’m concerned it’s not goodbye, but see you again. Sooner or later we will see each other again, I hope that our futures will cross again in the coming years.”

Thus, from next year the two Marquez brothers will return to being teammates as happened in 2020 in the Repsol team (in fact only one race due to Marc’s injury in Jerez): “My brother can give me some information, but no longer a lot, because in the end it is my responsibility. We talked more about the team, which is made up of friends. Not the bike, because then every rider has a different riding style, now there are younger riders who now go even faster than me at the moment! My challenge is to try to get close to them, staying at their level straight away will be difficult, but little by little I will try to work. I tried to understand the performance of the bike, but also the team and the situation I have. In my head I’m the only one who knows what I need.”

