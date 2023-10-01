Win or not, Marc Marquez is always the absolute protagonist of every weekend. At Motegi, the eight-time world champion achieved his first podium of the season in a long race under the downpour which forced the race to be interrupted. Although he is not fighting for the title, the Honda rider beats another personal record and becomes the fifth rider in history with the highest number of podiums in history, 140.

“I’m happy to finally get on the podium,” begins Marquez at the end of a wet Sunday in which, if there hadn’t been the red flag, he would have had the opportunity to win. “It was long, but we did it. It was a question of following the path we had taken at Silverstone with the second part of the season. Today was a difficult race, but I was very calm.”

“At the start with the wet tire and the track still a little dry, I was very calm with the gas, I tried to manage the tires well. Then, when I saw that more water was starting to get on the track I started pushing and I went even faster with more water on the track. I was catching Pecco and Martin, but I said to stop the race because there was too much water and it was becoming too dangerous”, continues the Honda rider.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the dry, the chances of conquering the podium would probably have been reduced. However, the rain helped the multiple world champion, who was aiming for success but leaves Japan satisfied for having given Honda the podium at home: “Whether it’s dry or wet, I always give 100%. This year I don’t feel comfortable in the wet, even though I’m going fast. Last year I was going fast and I felt good, it came easy to me. I’m not the one who has to say if the driver makes the difference, I do the best with what I have. At the beginning of the race I was going slowly, but in the second half I was going fast.”

The downpour messed up the plans of all the riders, but what made the difference were the three on the podium, who kept an incredible pace. Indeed, Jorge Martin, winner of the race, and Pecco Bagnaia impressed Marc Marquez himself, who complimented both of them: “I always try to do 100%, today it seemed like I was faster, but the race that Jorge and Pecco was amazing. Fighting for the championship and doing a race like this in the wet is incredible. They were really good.”

Finally, it is inevitable to touch on the future topic. Marc’s destination for 2024 is still unknown, everyone in Motegi was waiting for the decision, but the Spaniard stated that it would not arrive this weekend. However, he no longer wants to wait too long: “I can’t say anything, but I have to clarify this story quickly. I’m not sleeping well, it seems like I’m enjoying it but I’m not. I’m tired and everything needs to be clarified. Whether at Honda or elsewhere, this is a romantic story that sees the first podium of the season here.”

Read also: