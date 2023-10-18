The MotoGP world championship is a question between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, but the man of the moment is Marc Marquez, who last week announced his farewell to Honda to move to the Gresini team next year, thus breaking the agreement with the Home of the Golden Wing one year ahead of deadline. Once the arrival in the Ducati orbit was made official, the question that arose was what vehicle the eight-time world champion will have at his disposal in 2024.

Until this year, the team led by Nadia Padovani brought the Desmosedici GP22, the world champion, to the track. In the current grid, only the official lineup and the Pramac team have the most updated version and this will be the same next year. Therefore, Marc Marquez will drive the GP23, the one currently competing for the title, disputed between Bagnaia and Martin.

In light of this, the question was obvious and the answer rather obvious, however the Marquez-Honda-Gresini affair has shown us how unpredictable the current MotoGP is, not only on the track. On the occasion of an event organized at Phillip Island before the whirlwind of the Australian Grand Prix begins, Marc answered the fateful question, effectively confirming what we all imagined or knew: “I will have the 2023 bike, but I don’t know what evolution will be”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Next year will be interesting”, explains the champion from Cervera, “I will ride the bike that will win the world championship this year”. In fact, whoever between Pecco and Jorge takes home the crown will give the title to the GP23, which they both have. In the meantime, Marc Marquez will try to enjoy his last races aboard the Honda, which he will leave on Sunday in Valencia.

This weekend he will be busy with the 16th round of the season at Phillip Island, where he finished on the podium last year. Before diving into the weekend, he attended an Australian track event leading a parade of as many as 400 bikers! Also accompanying him in the event were Pedro Acosta, Joel Kelso and Wayne Gardner. A memorable moment for fans, who had the opportunity to ride on one of the most beautiful and spectacular tracks in the world together with great champions!

