The CEO Nerazzurri at the Sports Festival: “Romelu and the Istanbul bench? Accepting Inter doesn’t depend on a moment. Champions League or Scudetto? In Europe the best doesn’t always win, in the league yes”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

@ dchinellato

October 14 – Trent

Second star goal. Giuseppe Marotta doesn’t hide on the stage of the Sports Festival, and puts the 20th scudetto ahead of winning the Champions League that Inter came close to just a few months ago. On stage the Nerazzurri CEO talks about the philosophy that has guided the team in his 5 years at the helm, the idea that this Inter is the daughter of the one that played in the final in Istanbul and that it wants to continue on this path. Without looking at the past, including Romelu Lukaku who the Nerazzurri are about to find again after the summer blunder.

growth

—

Improving is the key word in the idea that Marotta has for Inter. “In sport, being ambitious is an advantage, like keeping the bar high,” he explains. It applies to the whole club, not only the team on the pitch but also the invisible one behind it. This Inter is the product of Istanbul and a growth process: 12 players have arrived, it is normal to have difficulties in terms of amalgamation. However, we have created a hard core of Italians: it hasn’t been there for a long time at Inter, we have created the conditions to be competitive but also help the new ones to better understand what it means to be at Inter, to play in Serie A. In this season we are more aware of our means, we know we can be protagonists and that we can continue the growth path that began several years ago. And this is the best Inter squad that I have set up.”

my wound

—

Marotta avoids the controversy over Lukaku, the great case of the Nerazzurri summer. “Football is a sport where the God of money reigns supreme: Lukaku is part of the recent past, but I look to the present and the future. I don’t know what he means when he says that if he speaks, shit will happen: he is completely free to speak. I don’t think the bench in Istanbul weighed on his decision: accepting Inter doesn’t depend on a moment, but on a relationship like there was before, of trust and respect. We have a clear conscience, no corporate component has disrespected him. The rest is a controversy that we don’t want to fall into.” Marotta also talks about the thousands of whistles that Nerazzurri fans are buying to challenge Lukaku: “Let’s consider it a situation to be managed well, live in the present and concentrate our strengths on that – says the Nerazzurri CEO -. The fans could experience it as a distraction at a time when the team needs their support.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

goals

—

Marotta’s idea for Inter is to continue to grow, to continue to be a protagonist in Italy and possibly also in Europe. But between the Scudetto and the Champions League, the CEO chooses the title in Italy which would bring the second star. “Winning the Champions League would be a source of extraordinary satisfaction for everyone, a gift for the Inter fans. As a realist I say it’s difficult. In the Champions League, the strongest team does not always win: there are favorable circumstances, given by the draw or the situation of the opponents. The championship is a stage race where the strongest certainly wins. This is also why I say scudetto.”

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 4:10 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED