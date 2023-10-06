After successfully riding BMW Motorrad for the last five years, Markus Schramm is retiring and passing the baton to Markus Flasch who is already responsible for the development of all BMW vehicles

October 6, 2023

From November 1st 2023, Markus Flasch will take over as head of BMW Motorrad, replacing Markus Schramm. In his current role as product line manager, Flasch administers the development of all BMW vehicles and the Rolls-Royce brand. The passionate motorcyclist has been working for the BMW Group since 2015 and was previously, among others, head of BMW M GmbH. Under his leadership, BMW M GmbH grew into a leading global supplier of high-performance cars and merged with BMW Motorsport. Flasch succeeds Markus Schramm, who began his successful career in the BMW Group in 1991. After numerous management positions in the areas of sales, aftersales, control, group planning and product strategy, Schramm took over the position of head of BMW Motorrad in May 2018. and, after several record results, brought the brand to number 1 in the global premium motorcycle market for the first time. After record result in 2022 with 202,895 motorcycles and scooters delivered to customers, BMW Motorrad is aiming for another record result in its centenary year.

As a highlight of the brand anniversary celebrations, the Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipseand the head of BMW Motorrad, Markus Schramm, in the presence of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz and the Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner inaugurated the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin on September 28, 2023. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the world premiere of the new BMW R 1300 GS.

Under the leadership of Markus Schramm, BMW Motorrad experienced the most successful years in the company’s history, from the introduction of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR, to the entry into the cruiser segment with the family R 18 to move on from the consolidation of touring models appreciated throughout the world. Not only that: Schramm and his team have also traced the strategic path for the transformation of BMW Motorrad towards sustainable individual mobility. We have already seen the first steps with CE 04 and CE 02 and it has been announced that from 2026 more BMW Motorrad segments will be electrified.

Markus Schramm: “For me personally, as a passionate motorcyclist, the management of BMW Motorrad marked the emotional highlight of my career in the BMW Group. Leading the brand to this historic success with my highly motivated, passionate and professional BMW Motorrad team and having laid the foundation for a successful future for BMW Motorrad simply makes me proud. It was a great time with a great team. I am now happy that together with Markus Flasch, an experienced colleague and motorcycle enthusiast, he will succeed me as head of BMW Motorrad. With his extensive brand, product and sales experience, he will provide important impulses to further expand BMW Motorrad’s leading position in our industry and continue our success story.”

Markus Flasch: “As a passionate motorcyclist, I am pleased to be able to build on the great successes achieved by BMW Motorrad so far and, together with the highly motivated BMW Motorrad team, to do everything possible to lead our fascinating brand into a successful future.”