We bring an interesting video of the Mario Red OLED Switch! Surely you will remember that a new Nintendo Direct was announced and now we bring more news related to Super Mario and the promising Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Mario’s Red OLED Nintendo Switch

At the presentation, the announcement of the rumored new Nintendo Switch OLED themed to this installment was shared. It launches today, October 6, but does not include the game.

Amazon Spain has lowered the console and offers it for €349. It is undoubtedly a tempting price for those who want to get the platform. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has 64 GB of internal storage. You can expand the available space with a compatible microSD card (purchasable separately).

Here you have un unboxing:

You know, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Super Mario Bros Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated.

What do you think of Mario’s OLED Switch? What do you think of the news about Mario Bros Wonder? You can share it in the comments. Finally, if you are interested in Super Mario Bros Wonder, this is everything you need to know.

Fuente.