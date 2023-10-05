This October we have a platform “war”. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars are released almost the same day. The nintenderos and the segueros clash again.

We have had a scandalous 2023 in terms of powerful launches and it seems that this October will be when everything implodes… Proof of this is that even two references such as Mario y Sonic They are going to release Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will arrive on October 20 on Nintendo Switch, while Sonic Superstars It will do so three days before on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and also Nintendo Switch. The collision of both platforms has been… curious.

The platform competition between Mario and Sonic returns

In fact, this small battle between both platform icons, who already fought decades ago in a much fiercer way, has been commented on by Wonder producer, Takashi Tezuka, in an interview with Game Informer.

The developer of the new plumber game has defined the fact that both games come out in the same week as an “interesting coincidence”. Which one do you think will attract more players?

I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been making 2D action games for a long time, and of course we want as many players as possible to enjoy those games.

We hope that as many people as possible can enjoy these games, he noted. It is possible to have the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and others.

He has not been the only developer who has spoken out about this. A few days ago, Sonic Team’s Takashi Iizuka expressed his surprise at this at Tokyo Game Show by commenting: I definitely didn’t expect these to be released in the same week. It was quite a surprise.

What do you prefer, Super Mario or Sonic? The good thing is that platform lovers have a double ration this month, since each character has managed to offer a very different style. Additionally, both installments aim to renew their respective formulas in a few ways.

Let’s continue talking about one of them… Will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be an easy or difficult game? Well, new details have clarified this aspect of what’s new from Nintendo. On the other hand, Sonic Superstars responds to ”a need” for fans, just like Sonic Frontiers.