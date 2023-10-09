If you are one of the players who are waiting for Mario vs. Donkey Kong, we have good news for you, since the size that will be needed to download the game has just been revealed and you will not have to suffer too much.

The title will arrive at the beginning of 2024 on Nintendo Switch

As you surely know, this Nintendo installment will be released in February of next year and continues to share news about everything it will offer, so players are eager to know more about this new confrontation between Mario and Donkey Kong.

Now, the official Nintendo site confirmed that all those interested in purchasing the digital version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong must have free 2 GB in the internal or external space of your Nintendo Switch.

Here you can see its most recent trailer:

In addition to the aforementioned space, we recommend you free up a little more, since as happens in a launch, it is likely that there will be a day 1 update that will be necessary for you to play without problems, so don’t get complacent.

What will Mario vs. Donkey Kong?

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a new installment of the classic series that will invite you to solve different platform puzzles to recover the Mini Marios, so you will have to run, jump and perform cartwheels in a mission that promises hours and hours of fun.

You’ll need to be careful, though, as each stage will feature spikes, moving platforms, and falling blocks to get in your way, all coming from Donkey Kong, as originally seen in the Game Boy Advance game.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on February 16. We invite you to be updated with all the news about the platform at this link.

What do you think of this installment for Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente