An almost irresistible offer of this title for Nintendo Switch. It has been offered after its announcement at the Nintendo Direct in September. According to what was shared, Mario vs Donkey Kong is at a minimum price.

February 16 is when it is launched, and now we can reserve it for only €46.99 through Amazon Spain. It has dropped 6% compared to the price they offered it to us before.

You already know that, in this installment, the spark of rivalry that caught fire on the Game Boy Advance is revived on the Nintendo Switch. Donkey Kong has stolen all the toy Mini Marios, and Mario is determined to track him down to get them back. Players will use ingenuity and brute force to make their way through challenging levels, each more complicated.

Additionally, in this improved version of the game, you will be able to play in the company of a friend in local cooperative mode. They must get the keys and advance along dangerous platforms using handstand jumps and backward jumps to recover the Minimarios. And then they’ll have to face Donkey Kong himself!

Mario vs Donkey Kong will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024. Pre-orders open today in the Nintendo eShop.

