This message will undoubtedly interest Super Mario fans. Today we received information about a peculiar sandwich offered by the plumber.

The news is a peculiar game. This is a Japan-exclusive title. Mario’s Super Picross, where we can find a rare display of humor on Mario’s part. This happens when Wario and Mario puzzles are unlocked pretends to formally apologize to the player. This humorous moment is unusual in Super Mario games, as the character tends to be friendly and optimistic. Here, Mario breaks that façade of kindness to make a joke, which adds a touch of surprise and fun. Besides, makes his opinion towards Wario clear: he sees him as a nuisance to the player.

It is important to note that Mario’s Super Picross is a puzzle game where players discover hidden images by solving puzzles. This humorous interaction may have been an attempt by the developers to add an extra layer of entertainment to the game and surprise the playersoffering a unique and different experience from what would be expected in a Mario game.

Here you can check it:

The Japanese-only Mario’s Super Picross contains a rare instance of dry humor from Mario when he pretends to formally apologize to the player when the Wario puzzles are unlocked. pic.twitter.com/7LTZfLGFqW — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 16, 2023

