Yesterday he seemed to be in difficulty, but today Luca Marini was able to pull off real magic, taking pole position in the Indonesian Grand Prix, the first of his MotoGP career, and outwitting the two Aprilias, which seemed to be the big favourites. All this, in a qualification that was not easy for the title candidates, with none of them making it into the top 5.

Marini’s performance was truly capital, because the Mooney VR46 driver had to pass through Q1 and this left him with only one new soft tire available for Q2. The man from the Marche, however, did just fine, becoming the first in history to go under the 1’30” barrier on the Mandalika circuit, clocking a 1’29″978 which is worth the new record. And we must not forget that for him it is his return after the collarbone injury he suffered in India.

A cold shower for the Aprilias, which until Marini entered the scene seemed to be the only bikes capable of aiming for the big target. In the end, however, Maverick Vinales found himself beaten by just 31 thousandths, with Aleix Espargaro’s twin RS-GP completing the front row, separated by 154 thousandths. A placement which is however very good from a race perspective, because the Noale bikes seem to have an excellent pace.

The characteristics of the Indonesian track, which does not have too many restarts from low speed, also allowed Fabio Quartararo to return to giving himself a day as a protagonist, because “El Diablo” managed to hoist his Yamaha into fourth position, even if in his case we are already talking about a gap of over half a second. Which rises seven tenths to find Brad Binder’s KTM in fifth position.

The first among the candidates for the title, therefore, is Jorge Martin, who occupies the sixth spot on the grid with the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati. The Madrid native had the opportunity to try to land a knockout blow, because world champion Pecco Bagnaia was even eliminated in Q1, but he probably got a bit nervous and wasted his chance.

In the first run he slipped at turn 16, ending up wide on the notch of the curb and then in the second he never found the right pace to do better than a 1’30″742. In any case, both today and tomorrow he will have the chance to go to line up ahead of Pecco, who instead finds himself only 13th. And having to recover just 3 points on the reigning champion it is certainly an advantageous position.

Fabio Di Giannantonio’s qualifying was very good, he did very well to bring his Gresini Racing Ducati to open the third row in seventh position. Joining him will be Marc Marquez’s Honda and Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati. Curiously, both ended up in the air at turn 16 in this Q2, getting up without problems. This is especially important for the representative of the Mooney VR46, who just six days ago underwent surgery for a fractured collarbone in an accident at the Tavullia Ranch.

In tenth position we find Jack Miller’s KTM, ahead of the returning Enea Bastianini’s Ducati and Miguel Oliveira’s Aprilia RNF. The thing that makes you smile is that in Q1 it was “Beast” who eliminated his teammate: Pecco was out by just 99 thousandths, but this morning he confirmed that, apart from the nervousness about the position on the grid, for It won’t even be easy for him to try to make a comeback, because at the moment he isn’t as fast as the best.

The reigning world champion will share the fifth row with the other Ducati of Johann Zarco, victim of a high-speed crash after the time expired, from which he fortunately got up without any particular consequences, and with the Yamaha of compatriot Franco Morbidelli.

In the sixth row there are the two GasGas Tech3s, with Pol Espargaro 16th and his neighbor Augusto Fernandez occupying the 18th position. The RNF Racing Aprilia driven by Raul Fernandez slipped between them. The qualifying of the other three Hondas, which will make up the seventh and final row, was then disastrous, with the official rider Joan Mir preceding the two RC213Vs of Team LCR brought to the track by Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins.

