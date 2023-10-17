Luca Marini arrived in Indonesia after the collarbone injury suffered in India, where he fell after a contact with Marco Bezzecchi. Therefore he also brought with him a Long Lap Penalty to be served on Sunday, a series of obstacles that the driver from Tavullia was able to overcome perfectly, conquering pole position and finishing the Sprint in second position.

However, the situation worsened on Sunday, in the long race. Ready, go, Marini lost first position, overtaken by three riders. At the beginning of the second lap, Brad Binder tried to overtake the Mooney VR46 driver with a risky maneuver, sending the Italian to the ground and incurring a Long Lap Penalty.

After the fall, Marini picked up the bike to serve the penalty he brought from India and clear his list of sanctions. However, in the fall he hurt himself although not to his collarbone, which had fractured his Buddh and forced him to undergo surgery: “My thumb hurts, but my collarbone is fine and that’s the important thing. I couldn’t do anything, I only saw a flash,” he said in reference to Binder’s arrival.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the end of the race, Marini was very angry, especially because after the podium on Saturday he hoped to be able to achieve a good result on Sunday: “I’m less angry after Binder came to me. He told me that he had a problem and the brakes didn’t work well. I’m more angry about the start, because Jorge Martin took off and came towards me, I had to cut to avoid falling with him”, he continued.

Marini observed the maneuvers of Binder, who after touching him had episodes with other pilots and was sanctioned again. “Binder’s case is strange. Maybe the second sanction to a driver should be more severe, as happens with cards in football. I believe we will talk about this at the next Safety Commission meeting.”

What frustrated Marini most is that with the pace shown and the Sprint podium, he had the opportunity to fight despite the Long Lap Penalty: “No one expected a podium like what it was. With the pace, I think I could have fought for the podium. Furthermore, with the hard tire on the rear, the effort to ride the bike is less,” she concluded.

