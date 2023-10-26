Luca Marini, who is still recovering from the operation on his left collarbone suffered a month ago, shares training sessions with Pecco Bagnaia at the Ranch, the facility that his brother Valentino Rossi owns in Tavullia.

For this reason the Mooney VR46 driver is not entirely neutral when asked who he thinks will win the World Championship. While leaning towards his colleague, Marini underlines that he did not expect the fight for the World Championship to be reduced to just 27 points at this stage, with just four Grands Prix to go. The first, this weekend in Thailand, will mark the end of the first transoceanic triple date, which has already taken in Indonesia and Australia.

“I think Pecco will win the World Championship, because he is the champion and because he knows how to handle this type of situation. He knows how to handle the pressure that comes in important moments and, moreover, he is in an official team. When it comes to the end of the season this it matters a lot,” Marini said on Thursday, at the Buriram circuit.

“I didn’t expect such a close duel between Jorge Martin and Bagnaia. I really thought Pecco would have had a much larger margin at this point of the season,” said the number 10, who highlighted the rollercoaster ride they took found the two main contenders for the title.

“But he has recovered very well. Martin has made a couple of mistakes lately, which can happen when you fight for the MotoGP championship for the first time. But now Jorge has nothing left to lose and I don’t think he will make any more mistakes, because in this case it would be ‘game over’ for him”, analyzed the number 10.

Marini broke his collarbone in the Indian Grand Prix, missed the Japanese Grand Prix and returned to the race in Indonesia, where he crashed on the second lap, after however taking pole position and finishing second in the Sprint. The following weekend, in Australia, he went from 18th on the grid to 12th, demonstrating that his physical condition is no longer an issue for him.

“I’m starting to feel good physically; I’m close to 100%. I think I’ll finish the season well,” said Marini, who is currently eighth in the championship.

