The fashion brand Marin Rinaldi is at a loss, the Maramottis have imposed a “slimming cure” on their subsidiary through a double demerger

“Plus sizes” are weighed down by red and therefore have to “lose weight”. That’s what’s happening in Marin Rinaldi srl, the Reggio Emilia company controlled by Max Mara Fashion Group (Mmfg) which belongs to the rich dynasty of Maramottiamong other things owners of we. Marina Rinaldi, in fact, has always been synonymous with comfortable women’s clothing, aimed at “curvy” women.

But the company even if in 2022 he saw the sales grow to 113 million euros from 100 million the year before, has some income difficulties so much so that it has accumulated in the last two years losses of 12 million (entirely shelved) and is found with a net assets of around 20 million compared to 50 million debts.

So i Maramotti have imposed on their subsidiary a “slimming treatment” through a double split: the first which transferred from Marina Rinaldi to Max Mara srl ​​(in turn owned by Mmfg) the business branch organized for the exercise of the industrial activity of design, creation and marketing of clothing items characterized by the brands “Marina Rinaldi” e “Persona by Marina Rinaldi” as well as two investments (Comtex and San Maurizio). All for an asset of 4.63 million against a liability of 4.1 million for a net transferred asset of 501 million euros and so the demerged company will remain solely responsible for managing clothing and accessories sales points.

The second split further slimmed down the perimeter of the loss-making company which transferred the warehouse located in via Mazzacurati in Reggio Emilia: thus the net worth of Marina Rinaldi will decrease by 7.6 million. And not only that: because a few weeks ago Mmfg wrote a check for 28 million which ended up in the capital account of Marina Rinaldi.

