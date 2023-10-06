Margot Robbie’s future as Harley Quinn is very uncertain. Nobody knows what will happen to the actress and her character alongside James Gunn.

Many people are wondering what will happen with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. James Gunn has already mentioned the DC Comics character as one of the most important characters in his upcoming reboot. “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn and the rest of DC’s stable of characters is only matched by our commitment to the wonder of human possibilities these characters represent,” said both James Gunn and Peter Safran. in his day.

In the same statement, James Gunn and Peter Safran also promised to do the right thing with these names. As well as with other DC characters. But the simple fact that he included Harley Quinn alongside Superman and Batman says a lot about his interests. It’s unclear exactly how she’ll fit into the new DC Universe, but seeing as how Margot Robbie was incredibly popular for playing her character… It would make sense that James Gunn would want to bring her back. It would be the most logical thing, of course.

The character’s situation at the moment

Warner Bros. Pictures

many fans know how fundamental Margot Robbie was to the past DC Extended Universe and how well she played the character of Harley Quinn. James Gunn knows it too. In June 2022, a fan wanted the filmmaker to “bring Harley back for another project.” To which James Gunn responded that “it wasn’t a bad idea,” showing that he really respects the work of the Australian actress. This was notably before he was named president of DC Studios.

Following those comments, James Gunn also stated in September 2022 that Harley Quinn would return to the DC Universe. Again, this was before the reboot announcement. However, it’s likely that even at that time, Warner Bros. Pictures and James Gunn were in talks about their new DCU. Having said that, It is possible that James Gunn was secretly revealing that Harley would be part of his own universe. However, it’s important to note that Gunn only said that the character would return. But he didn’t specify that she would be Margot Robbie. That has not yet been confirmed.