Marelli, Crevalcore closure procedure suspended

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso he urged Marelli to “suspend indefinitely the closure procedure” of the Crevalcore plant and to “investigate all the hypotheses in the field to safeguard the activities of the plant”.

The company top management, accepting what the Minister proposed, communicated the full suspension, without any time limit, of the plant closure procedure to allow the start of a close discussion, with all the players at the table, towards a full reindustrialization of the site of Crevalcore. This was reported in a note from Mimi.

Marelli, closure of Crevalcore suspended: “It’s not enough”

“The indefinite suspension of the plant closure procedure is a first important result, also the result of the mobilization of workers throughout the group, but not sufficient. The dispute is far from resolved. The mobilization continues. We will decide together with the workers the initiatives to be implemented until the closure of the site is averted and employment is guaranteed”. This was stated in a joint note by Samuele Lodinational secretary Fiom-Cgil and head of the mobility sector e Simone Selmigeneral secretary of Fiom-Cgil of Bologna at the end of the table at Mimi on the Crevalcore website Magneti Marelli.

“The Fiom – he underlines – has asked, together with the other trade union organisations, for the withdrawal of the procedure for the opening of a discussion for the industrial relaunch of the Crevalcore plant which guarantees continuity of employment and production. The company stated that it does not intend to withdraw, but to suspend the procedure indefinitely, pending research and evaluation of reconversion plans capable of maintaining the industrial site and employment”.

Il Minister Bearreport Lodi and Selmi, “has made a commitment to starting today a permanent discussion table that will lead to a positive resolution of the dispute with a project to reindustrialise the plant. We are the only country in Europe that does not have a industrial plan on the automotive sector Marelli of Crevalcore it is paradigmatic of the future of the car and will have to be the model for how to deal with disputes in the sector. The Government must open the table on the automotive sector and invest public resources which must serve to safeguard production and employment in the Stellantis factories and in the entire component supply chain, starting with Marelli, capable of tackling the ecological transition of mobility “.

