October 26, 2023

The words of Marco Bezzecchi in the press conference ahead of the Buriram GP

During the press conference to present the Thai GP, the Ducati Mooney VR46 rider, among the various topics covered, spoke out about the world championship fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin and his chances of getting back into the game for the title.

“At the moment I think it’s hard to think of being able to win the championship, I’m too far behind. Bagnaia and Martin are stronger than me at the moment. I will fight until the end to try to seize every opportunity” began the Ducati rider Mooney VR46 to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”.

“I think the Ducatis won’t be much faster than the other bikes here. We’re certainly very strong in braking, but I expect a very close race. Buriram is a track that I like very much, I got my first pole here in 2022. I like tracks where you have to brake hard and I think I’ve improved, but it will be important to understand how my body will react” added the rider from Valentino Rossi’s team.

In conclusion, Marco Bezzecchi was keen to provide an update on the condition of his shoulder: “I have removed the stitches from the operated shoulder, this was a good step forward for me, the skin is no longer tight, I feel better and I am happy with the scar I had an extra day to rest, I did therapy and worked to recover my shoulder and arm as best as possible. Overall I am happy with my physical condition.”

©Getty Images