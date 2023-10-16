Raffaele Marciello was unable to snag the GT World Challenge Europe titles and was once again narrowly defeated in the last round of the Sprint Cup in Zandvoort.

Last year the Mercedes driver, paired with Timur Boguslavskiy, was beaten on the last lap of the last race in Valencia and even in 2023 things didn’t go right, despite finding himself at the top of the standings before the start of work.

A bad weekend already in Race 1, when ‘Lello’, in an attempt to grab the lead on the first lap, skidded on the asphalt which was still damp due to the rain that fell in the morning, ending up in the gravel and returning to 15th place. His proverbial determination brought him back into the Top5 and then it was Boguslavskiy’s turn to put the #88 AMG fourth.

“Today wasn’t my day, but luckily I managed to recover in the end and the team made a fantastic pit stop to keep their title hopes open,” said the Swiss at the end of the race won by Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi with the Audi of Tresor Orange 1, jumped to the lead of the drivers’ standings by 2.5 points.

On Sunday morning Boguslavkiy came eighth at the end of a very complicated Qualifying 2, but kept Drudi behind him and thus had a chance at the recovery start. Here too the damp asphalt shuffled the cards, but the problems for the Russian materialized right from the first corners.

Behind him, in fact, came Lorenzo Patrese, Drudi/Feller’s teammate, at full speed, eager to make up ground and finding himself in contention for the Silver Cup Class title.

To make way, the boy from Tresor Attempto touched the Mercedes #88 on the rear a couple of times, then when he reached the last chicane the bad thing happened; the Audi came ‘long’ under braking and, cutting onto the curb, was unable to avoid a collision with Boguslavskiy, who in turn was already setting the curve.

The Russian ended up spinning and was hit directly by a couple of oncoming cars, breaking the bumper and rear diffuser, as well as the left front suspension; this marked the end of all hope for him and Marciello, who saw Drudi/Feller going on to win the title mathematically.

In the post-race period, Akkodis-ASP’s disappointment in the pits was very palpable and many turned up their noses, highlighting that Patrese, as Drudi’s colleague, played in favor of the Romagna driver with his race conduct, which was also punished by the stewards. with a penalty of 15″.

Patrese himself, accompanied by representatives of Tresor Attempto, immediately went to the Akkodis-ASP pits after the race to apologize to Boguslavskiy and Marciello for what had happened, but obviously the worst had now been unleashed on the infamous social networks, with the usual phenomena from the keyboard who did not miss the opportunity to write insults to the class of 2005.

Here Marciello took it upon himself to rush to the ‘rescue’ of his colleague/rival, first by writing a couple of messages on his pages (the first certainly cryptic from a certain point of view, while the second definitely agreeable) to explain what happened and defend him , then accompanied by a beautiful image taken in the evening topped with the hashtag #NoHate.

“It’s a shame when you’re fighting for the title against a rival and his teammate’s car crashes into you, putting you out of the game, but I’m sure it was just a coincidence”, are the words of the Rossoneri, who then underlines also the joy of having brought home two trophies in the 2023 season.

“In any case, I’m happy for Mattia and Ricky because they deserved it, we had a fantastic season winning the titles in the Overall and Endurance classification, so we can be proud of this.”

“Lorenzo certainly made a big mistake, whether it was on purpose or not is not up to me to judge, but at this point I don’t care that much.”

“I just ask everyone not to be too aggressive or mean towards him. He is a human being with feelings, so think twice before writing anything on social media.”

Hats off to a Champion like Raffaele for the ‘caress’ given to the young Lorenzo, this year capable of showing many qualities at the wheel of the Audi #99 which must not be canceled out by an error – albeit serious – undoubtedly dictated by enthusiasm and inexperience (rather than the result of an absurd conspiracy as vaunted as it is non-existent), but which will be very useful for him to grow further and gain satisfaction in the future with a great determination and tenacity already seen throughout the season.

