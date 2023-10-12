In the Caserta area a boy was stopped and subsequently fined for his terrible driving behaviour. Here’s how much the fine is

Marcianise, Caserta – A 21 year old boy, riding his motorbike, he traveled the streets of the historic center of the city at full throttle and with very incorrect driving behavior. This is what has been reported by local newspapers in recent days.

The boy was already well known for his driving behavior – given that he had been filmed on several occasions – and a few days ago the local police she managed to intercept him directly home. According to news circulating online, the young man was riding a motocross bike, therefore not approved and without insurance.

The 21-year-old was taken to the traffic police station and the motorcycle was seized as required by law. The total fine? Hold on tight: 8 thousand euros.

Image: Caserta Edition

