Marco Marchionni, former Juventus player, had his say on the Bianconeri, also speaking about Allegri and Vlahovic.

Marco Marchionniformer footballer of Juventus, had his say on the Bianconeri. Here are his words to Juventusnews24: “Of course I consider him the right coach, because let’s not forget what he did for Juve in his first experience, taking them to the Champions League final twice in addition to the Scudetti and all the trophies won in Italy.

Juve is from the Scudetto. As I already said, in my opinion he started the championship very well, but now he will have to demonstrate continuity. Inter and Milan are racing and Allegri cannot afford any more missteps in the month of October.

Vlahovic? It’s a shame about his new injury, let’s hope it’s nothing serious and that he can be available again immediately. Because together with Federico they were doing very well and were proving to be an important attacking duo. Vlahovic has already shown that if he is well he is capable of making a difference for Juve.”

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 5:02 pm)

