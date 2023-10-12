On the choice to abandon Honda…

“Extremely difficult decision, the hardest of my career. Breaking the relationship with Honda was difficult, last week was tough on an emotional level, all my staff, my family, my friends, my sponsors are in that team… but sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone”

Still…

“I needed a new challenge to have fun again, and that’s why I chose the Gresini team, which is a big family. It will be a great challenge for me and for them, but they have already achieved excellent results with my brother and with Bastianini. I’m trying to smile again under my helmet”

On how the decision came about…

“In the first part of the season I was competitive in quotes, because I took too many risks, now I’m taking fewer risks and I had a lot of injuries. When I was injured I didn’t want to make decisions, then in the second part of the season I started talking to Honda and at the same time I made contact with the Gresini team”

On the negotiations with Gresini…

“I told them that I couldn’t promise anything, I just asked them if they wanted to wait for me… the simple solution was to stay in Honda with a nice salary but for my career the challenge was to go to the Gresini team. Taking a year off was one of the possibility but because I don’t like racing without goals, you have to have goals. I had several options, but I don’t want to reveal them out of respect for the other teams. Gresini made this bet and waited for me”

When did you decide?

“I decided last Tuesday. Honda can invest a lot of money but it takes time, the riders don’t have all that time. Now I want to finish these races well with Honda”

Signing with Gresini…

“We signed the agreement with Gresini this morning, and we only started talking to them last Wednesday”

Will anyone from the team you had in Honda follow you?

“I don’t know if anyone from Honda will follow me, we’re talking about it. I’m trying to bring at least one mechanic, but I don’t want and can’t bring the whole Honda team because I don’t want to destroy it and at the same time I don’t want to destroy the Gresini team which is a family “

Will you ride a Ducati in the Valencia test?

“It’s possible, we’re talking about it”

On the choice to have a one-year contract…

“For me the only option was a one-year contract, because when you’re in a difficult moment you have doubts about yourself. That’s why I decided to return to a family team, a bit like at the beginning. I always look at the fun and to come back with a smile, I want a motivation to be on track”

Have you suggested any names to HRC to replace you?

“I didn’t mention any names for my replacement… from my situation I understood that out of 100 rumors only one is true, I wish Honda the best, as far as I’m concerned it’s goodbye, not goodbye”

On his brother Alex who becomes a teammate again…

“My brother can give me some information, in the end what I valued is the team, which is a good team, not so much the bike”

More on how this decision came about…

“The decision wasn’t clear, every week the situation changed, in Misano when I made that video on the terrace (“things are happening…” he wrote, ed.), I was 90% sure of staying in Honda, even beyond beyond the test… then last Tuesday I made the decision, I called the manager, the family and Japan to communicate it. Honda is Honda, they can do it but they need time, and it’s not easy”

On the strength of Ducati…

“Since 2017, the Ducati has been one of the best on the grid, but my bike was also good, especially in 2019. In 21 and 22 I was the best Honda in the standings, racing half the championship, and this helps me believe in myself. Maybe next year KTM will take a step forward but now this was the best solution: moving to a family team”