Suara.com – Eight-time MotoGP world champion, Marc Marquez, believes that the current season’s top driver standings, Jorge Martin from the Pramac Racing team, has the potential to secure the 2023 MotoGP world title.

“I think Jorge has a high possibility of winning the title. Why? First, he doesn’t have a burden that is too heavy,” said Marquez during a short interview session at the Mandalika International Circuit, Central Lombok, Saturday (14/10).

Marc Marquez, MotoGP racer from Team Honda. (Suara.com / Manuel Jeghesta)

“Secondly, he is not under the main factory team and is not in a position to defend the world title,” continued the racer nicknamed The Baby Alien as reported by Antara.

Martin is also considered to have a positive trend so far. The championship title in the Sprint Race session at the Indonesian MotoGP, Saturday (14/10), was Martin’s fourth Sprint victory this season.

Also read: Indonesian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia remains optimistic despite being thrown from the top of the standings

Martin also won the Japanese MotoGP which took place at the Motegi Circuit, two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, this season’s toughest competitor, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo), can still be said to be performing consistently, even though he experienced quite a challenging weekend in Mandalika by bouncing from Q2 and Q1 for the first time in MotoGP 2023.

“(Bagnaia) has a heavier burden because he has to defend his championship title. Meanwhile for Jorge, even if he comes out as runner-up, that’s a good thing for him. He has less pressure (than Bagnaia),” said Marquez.

Meanwhile, the main Indonesian MotoGP race will start on Sunday (15/10) at 15.00 WITA or 16.00 WIB at the Mandalika International Circuit.

Also read: Seizing the top of the racer standings, Jorge Martin hopes to maintain the positive trend of the Indonesian MotoGP